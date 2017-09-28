3 Suspects Wanted in Connection to Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are searching for three men in connection to the death of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.

At a press conference earlier today, Lt. Tony Hazelett of the CPD said that they are searching for Jordan Merwin and Josh Given, depicted in the above photo respectively.

Police say that Merwin sold Ranson's black 2014 Ford Focus SE after she died. The vehicle was found in Sissonville yesterday and police believe he sold it for $200.

Josh Given, also pictured above, is described as a witness who was seen with Ranson the morning that her body was discovered.

A third, unidentified male, was caught on camera attempting to use Ranson's bank card at an ATM.

The Charleston Police Department and South Charleston Police Departments are handling the investigation.

Lt. Hazelett says that Ranson's death has not been ruled as murder, and no foul play is expected.

The exact cause of her death remains unknown.