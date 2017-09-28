Senior Mons Holds Annual Expo

Mountaineer Mall was home to the annual Senior Expo on Thursday morning.

Senior Monongalians, Inc. hosted the event to provide older adults, their families and caregivers with information on financial planning, housing, healthcare, community programs and more.

Over 50 vendors were set up including Mon-Health who provided flu and fist-time pneumonia shots.

After touring all the booths, Senior Mons also hosted a fun bingo for attendees.