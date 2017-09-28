West Virginia Association of School Superintendents Hosts Training in Bridgeport

The learning curve is not only a challenge for students. Administrators have to adapt to changes quickly as well.

To be able to provide the best education for students in our state, superintendents need instruction too.

On Thursday, superintendents from all over the state gathered for training and exercises.

The training was focused toward superintendents who are new in their position. The president of the West Virginia Association of School Superintendents and Marion County Superintendent said the training provides something for everyone.

"Well the learning curve is always steep and it keeps going up every year regardless if you are a brand new superintendent or if you are a veteran superintendent you will be faced with things this year that you have not seen before," said Gary Price.

The training was also open for those aspiring to be superintendents.