Clarksburg Mission Expands Veteran Housing

The Clarksburg Mission is expanding its housing and reaching out to a specific group of people.

A few years ago the mission partnered with an outreach coordinator for homeless veterans. The mission started housing five veterans and grew from there. Currently, the mission houses 16 veterans, three females and 13 males. With the latest renovation, the mission will be able to house four more.

The housing quarters for women veterans was made possible through the work of women in the community.

"Men and women who live here, in our veterans program, also work at the VA. It provides some funding for us to be able to house and case manage the men and women who stay here so it is a win-win situation," said Chris Mullett, executive director.

The mission said it expects the renovation to be complete in two weeks.