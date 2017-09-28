Authorities Offer Ride Sharing Safety Tips After Recent Arrests

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is currently handling two investigations after on Uber and one Lyft driver were arrested earlier this month and charged with second degree sexual assault in Morgantown.

After these instances, the Sheriff’s Department is also offering safety tips to riders, and perhaps the most important is to remain alert while using the ride sharing services.

“They’re both good services,” Sheriff Perry Palmer said. “I know there’s a lot of people that use them in Monongalia County. It’s just that you need to be careful.”

For Sheriff Palmer, being careful starts with being in the right frame of mind when getting into an Uber or Lyft.

“Don’t drink excessively. This is a key point,” he continued. “Do not drink where you’re not familiar with your surroundings and always if you are gonna do that go in go in pairs, go in groups so you’re not by yourself.”

That includes making sure you are getting into the right car as indicated on the cell phone app.

Sheriff Palmer said that while the department is doing everything it can to investigate the two recent incidents, preventing similar issues from happening again starts with the passengers.

“Knowing when to quit, when you’ve had enough, that you’re familiar with what’s going on around you,” he explained. “That you’re not so impaired that you don’t remember anything. That’s usually when bad things happen.”

WBOY reached out to both Uber and Lyft who said they are assisting law enforcement with the investigation.

A Lyft spokesperson said, “We take allegations of this nature very seriously, and the driver has been deactivated from the Lyft platform. The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority - our concern is with the well-being of the passenger. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in an investigation.”

Uber also dismissed its driver saying, “What's been reported is awful and something no person should have to go through. We have been working with local law enforcement to provide them with information needed for their investigation and the driver has been removed from the app.”

The company also added that they routinely work with law enforcement all over the world and have a Law Enforcement Outreach Team to assist with these types of circumstances.

Uber also lists more safety tips for riders on its website.

WBOY also learned more about the screening processes for drivers for both ride sharing apps, which appear to be similar.

Lyft detailed its procedures as follows, “Lyft has a robust screening process for drivers, including criminal background and driving-record checks (queries of local, state and federal databases, as well as a 50-state sex offender registry check) and a vehicle inspection.”

Uber’s spokesperson also had this to say about the company’s driver screening process, “All drivers must undergo a screening process before they can use the Uber app, which includes a motor vehicle records check and criminal history check reviewing local, state and national records. A social security trace is used to identify addresses associated with the potential driver, and then checks the potential driver’s driving and criminal history in a series of national, state and local databases. These include the US Department of Justice National Sex Offender Public Website, the PACER database, and several databases used to flag suspected terrorists."

For more information about the arrests, you can read WBOY’s previous articles with details from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department on the Uber driver and Lyft driver.