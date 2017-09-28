Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Ritchie County Lifted

UPDATE (10/6/17 8:42 a.m.):

The City of Pennsboro has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for Ellenboro.



ORIGINAL (9/28/17 12:19 p.m.):



?The Town of Ellenboro has issued a Boil Water Advisory on Thursday for part of Ritchie County.

The advisory has been issued for repairs to a main water line break. An isolated part of the water system has been shut down to repair the leak.

The advisory was issued for customers on Hill Street, Mesa Street, Oak Street, Cardinal Street and Cemetery Drive.

For additional information, call 304-659-2377.