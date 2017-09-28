Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Ritchie County

The Town of Ellenboro has issued a Boil Water Advisory on Thursday for part of Ritchie County.
The advisory has been issued for repairs to a main water line break. An isolated part of the water system has been shut down to repair the leak.
The advisory was issued for customers on Hill Street, Mesa Street, Oak Street, Cardinal Street and Cemetery Drive.
For additional information, call 304-659-2377.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.