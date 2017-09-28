Marion County Deputies Uncover Marijuana Grow While Chasing Man

Marion County deputies uncovered the cultivation of marijuana while chasing a reckless driver early Thursday morning.
Gerald Kinty, 52, was arrested when deputies came across his open basement door while chasing a man on foot on Pinchgut Hollow Road, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were in pursuit of a man driving recklessly. He jumped from his vehicle, and the vehicle drifted into a creek, deputies said. Deputies chased the man on foot and came across a basement with the door open, according to the sheriff's department. Thinking the man may be inside, deputies entered, where they found approximately 52 marijuana plants.
Deputies secured a search warrant, came back to the basement, and seized more than 50 marijuana plants, according to deputies. However, they have not found the man from the vehicle chase.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.