Buckhannon-Upshur's McClung Commits to Lenoir-Rhyne

Lady Bucs' senior guard Hanna McClung made her college public Wednesday night, committing to play college basketball at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne.

McClung will join the Bears next fall on a full scholarship. She says she's now a step closer to realizing a dream.

"It's been something I've talked about ever since I was little," said McClung. "It's been kind of like my key goal behind all the hours in the gym, all the hours in the weight room that I just fell in love with. But to think about the fact that I'm actually going to live it, it's an extreme blessing and I just couldn't be more thankful for it."

McClung took the Lady Bucs to the Class AAA state championship game last season.

She thanks every coach and mentor who has helped her reach this milestone.