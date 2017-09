How far will University go?

The Hawks improved to 5-0 by beating Fairmont Sr. They remain tied for first in Class AAA. Nick Farrell and Dave Stingo try to predict what the Hawks will be capable of this season in the latest episode of the Road to Wheeling podcast.

Nick and Dave also break down the latest rankings and preview big match-ups coming up in Week 6.

Dave also gives his weekly picks (9-1 in Week 5, 37-13 this season).

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, or listen here: