Flood Recovery Meeting Hosted for Hundred Residents

Government and disaster response officials hosted a community meeting at Hundred High School Wednesday evening to inform and assist citizens affected by this summer’s flood.

Representatives and elected officials from various federal, state and local government agencies answered resident’s questions about aid programs and recovery plans. Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives and the United States Small Business Administration discussed aid that is available to residents and small businesses to help them rebuild.

“The one thing we want people to do is stay in contact, if your circumstances change, of your phone number changes, your way to get a hold of you. If the federal government cant get a hold of you or the SBA cant get a hold of you they cant process your claim, so its really important that people understand that,” said Thomas Kempton, Public Information Officer with the FEMA.

Hundred Disaster Recovery Center will close on Friday, deadline for registration with FEMA closes on October 17.

“They don’t have to come to a Disaster Recovery Center to ask questions about their claim. They can do so really simply, but there are representatives also here from the SBA that can also assist because they are also our partners,” said Kempton.

If you were in one of the areas affected by the summer’s flooding and could not attend the meeting call 1-800-621-3362.