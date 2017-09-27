UPDATE: Crews Spend 6 Hours Fighting Truck Fire, Fly Driver to Hospital

UPDATE (9/28/17 at 5:30 p.m.):

Authorities are still investigating the cause of a truck fire Wednesday night in Lewis County.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department said a tractor trailer heading south on Interstate 79 near the South Weston exit left the road and crashed into a gully between lanes.

The truck was hauling tires, and crews worked for six hours using thousands of gallons of water to put out the fire, fire officials said.

The fire department said the driver escaped on his own before a medical helicopter flew him to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

There's no word on his name or condition.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire on the interstate Wednesday evening.

According to 911 officials, a tractor trailer caught fire on I-79 southbound near exit 96 in Lewis County.

One person has been transported to the hospital.

There's no word on their name or condition.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Department is investigating.