Emergency Crews Respond To Tractor Trailer Fire On I-79

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire on the interstate Wednesday evening.
According to 911 officials, a tractor trailer caught fire on I-79 southbound near exit 96 in Lewis County.
One person has been transported to the hospital.
There's no word on their name or condition.
The Lewis County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
