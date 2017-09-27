Honda Athlete of the Week: University's Amir Richardson

When University needs a big play, it turns to Amir Richardson.

The 6-2 junior wide receiver caught a pair of touchdown passes last week in a win over Fairmont Senior, including our Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Week.” The week before, he scored twice in the Hawks’ win at Wheeling Park.

Longtime Hawks head coach John Kelley says Richardson’s maturity sets him apart.

“Anybody that wants to see what a legitimate D-I athlete is, they just need to watch him," said Kelley. "Last year, he didn’t play like a sophomore. This year, he doesn’t play like a junior. He plays like a junior in college. He’s a playmaker, and everybody has to design their defense about where he’s going to be.”

Richardson’s second touchdown against the Polar Bears stood as the game-winner.

It’s no surprise he’s the go-to target for senior quarterback Clay Bailey. After all, those two have played football together since third grade.

“Whenever we see one-on-one coverage, he looks right at me, and we’re going," said Richardson. "We’re going to run the slant or the fade or anything else, and what it comes down to is Clay just trusting that I’ll make a big play for him.”

People around the state are taking notice of Richardson’s stellar play. He’s being recruited by both WVU and Marshall. Maybe he’ll follow in the footsteps of his father, Tony, a former Mountaineer.

But right now, Richardson’s only focus is helping the Hawks continue to win. They believe they have what it takes to run the gantlet, and compete for a state title.

“This offense has just been clicking and scoring and scoring," said Richardson. "We haven’t been down more than like three points this year, and what I learned about this team the most is that we can fight.”

The Hawks will have to fight again Friday night, when they travel south to take on St. Albans.