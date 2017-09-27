Restaurant Road Trip: River Birch Cafe

If you’re looking for a fast, healthy and tasty meal, look no further than Morgantown’s River Birch Café.

“The Morgantown population really needs something healthier,” said General Manager Ricardo Soler.

Now Morgantown has that healthy option thanks to the newly opened River Birch Café, that’s ready to serve the busy population with a quick and flavorful breakfast, lunch or afternoon snack.

“We wanted to open it here and be really close to the rail trail, convenient for the rail trail traffic and also around the offices,” Soler explained.

Not only is the location convenient, so is the menu. River Birch Café offers a mixture of grab and go foods, baked treats, made to order flatbreads, a soup of the day and paninis, like the customer favorite Serrano Caprese Panini.

“We shave it every morning and we portion it for our sandwiches,” Soler said. “We give you the option if you want a spread of mayonnaise or a spread of pesto.”

Another popular menu item that may be new to some, Buddha bowls.

“We set a layer of spinach, a layer of quinoa, and then we have different veggies around it like portioned just as a rainbow,” said Soler explaining the dish.

If you’re not looking for lunch, they also have coffee and smoothies that are popular with customers.

“They love it. They really like that everything is fresh,” Soler said of River Birch Café’s customer reactions. “It doesn’t have that many preservatives. A lot of people really love our smoothies. They love that it’s from fresh fruit instead of any kind of syrup.”

River Birch Café is located inside 48 Donley Street in Morgantown’s Wharf District and is open from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Menu prices range from $3-10.

For more information, check out River Birch Café’s Facebook page here.