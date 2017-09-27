First FallFest Coming to Jawbone Park in Buckhannon - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

First FallFest Coming to Jawbone Park in Buckhannon

By Alex Hines, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
BUCKHANNON -

One local city will be bringing a new event to its residents this weekend.

The City of Buckhannon is holding its inaugural Fall Fest in downtown Buckhannon.

Events get underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening with carnival rides and games in Jawbone Park.

Later in the weekend, the event will offer square dancing and tractor rides through downtown.

City crews have been putting a lot of work into making the event happen.

"The city resources have been phenomenal.  The city crews have really pulled together and taken a lot of the leg work to put this together, but it's going to be a lot of fun," said Upshur County CVB Director Laura Meadows.

The carnival portion of the festival starts Wednesday evening; the tractor rides and other events will kick off later this weekend.

