First FallFest Coming to Jawbone Park in Buckhannon

One local city will be bringing a new event to its residents this weekend.
The City of Buckhannon is holding its inaugural Fall Fest in downtown Buckhannon.
Events get underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening with carnival rides and games in Jawbone Park.
Later in the weekend, the event will offer square dancing and tractor rides through downtown.
City crews have been putting a lot of work into making the event happen.
"The city resources have been phenomenal. The city crews have really pulled together and taken a lot of the leg work to put this together, but it's going to be a lot of fun," said Upshur County CVB Director Laura Meadows.
The carnival portion of the festival starts Wednesday evening; the tractor rides and other events will kick off later this weekend.
