Lewis County Officials Support Proposed Road Bond

Crews are hard at work in Lewis County this week, making improvements along Second Street in downtown Weston. But if the proposed road bond passes, this will be one project of many, with a dozen projects ready to be funded by the bond.

"Some of which are basic maintenance, repair, a new bridge. the biggest item, most expensive item on that list is an upgrade to Exit 99 on Interstate 79 which is desperately needed," said Lewis County Economic Development Director Mike Herron.

The road projects will be a big help in areas like Weston and the rest of the county, where it's becoming more difficult to find the money to make some needed repairs. Even though the bond funds won't go to larger projects, like new segments of Corridor H, the need is still there.

"Most of the road projects are on existing highways which are in desperate need, I don't care what part of the state you go to," Herron said.

Herron said his board will meet Wednesday night, and he expects it to get behind the plan, especially since there's no added cost to taxpayers in the state.

"The funding's in place, the governor and legislature passed the tax increase back in the last legislative session to provide the funds to pay off the road bonds," said Herron.