City Construction Explains the Building Process for Johnson Elementary

The process of building a school has certainly changed over the years. The construction site of the new Johnson Elementary is just one example of how schools are built with materials you might not realize.

"They are really utilizing a green approach and energy efficiency. It uses ICF, insulated concrete forms. It is actually Styrofoam on either side and then we fill the core with concrete not only to get a great R value and efficiency on this product but it is the quickness of construction as well. As you can see we have been on this a couple weeks with the walls and we are already at a first floor bearing height in two areas," said Beau Henderson, Vice President of City Construction.

Even though the process is moving quickly, Henderson said it hasn't come without challenges.

"We had to grow the foundations up to get it out of the floodplain, around 7-8 feet so that would have been a challenge whatever the type of construction but with a traditional masonry construction we wouldn't be nearly as far. We would probably be still in the first area," explained Henderson.

Aside from the challenges, Mother Nature has also had a hand in the construction process.

"We have had tremendously good weather so that has been conducive to either type of construction but the nice thing about this system is if the weather does turn on us a bit we are going to be able to continue to work through the elements," added Henderson.

The construction progress is visible from Johnson Avenue but besides the walls, there is still a lot of work left.

"So the bigger section of the buildings, the taller section, it is a single story and is called a clear story and would be your gymnasium and your cafeteria is actually going to be the next area that a floor slab goes in and we will start raising those walls up. Steel is coming for the classroom section two story in area A and we will start growing up," said Henderson of what is to come.

Henderson said what makes this build unique is its visibility from Johnson Avenue. He said this same type of build was also done to Lumberport Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. The school is still on track to be open in time for the start of school in August of 2018.