High School Students Experience DUI Simulator

Monongalia County students had the change to see how difficult it would be to drive while drunk.

The National Alcohol Beverage Control Association's DUI Simulator made a stop Wednesday at Clay-Battelle High School.

Student got behind the wheel and got a feel for driving a car as blood alcohol concentration rises.

"A number of different scenarios and driving conditions that mimic the conditions that people would face and normal circumstances and then as your BAC will rise. You'll see a delay in reaction time, you'll see coordination issues things of that nature will be manifested into the steering column and the brake and in the gas," Gig Robinson, Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.



The West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program supports the simulator through grant funding.