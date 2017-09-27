Tucker County Experiences Multiple Burglaries

Tucker County has experienced numerous burglaries during the past several months.

Several breaking and entering incidents in the county recently have happened along West Virginia Route 72. Chief Deputy Christopher Donelson of the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department said making yourself less of a target is the best practice.

“Tucker County, they’ve been hit with numerous burglaries the past couple months. It’s not just this area; it’s the surrounding area. The thing you got to remember is burglars are opportunists; they are looking for easy targets. If the risk of being caught is there, they will most likely not attempt entry,” said Donelson.

Keep your doors locked and turn a few lights on when you leave the house. Residents are urged to keep an eye out report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.