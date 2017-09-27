Philanthropy WV's Annual Conference Focused on Meaningful Action

Philanthropy West Virginia is focusing on moving the state forward at its annual conference.

The three day event is the state’s largest to support philanthropic work. It brings together different private family, corporate, community foundations, individual donors, and corporate giving programs to discuss a variety of topics including using their resources to support educational improvement and entrepreneur development.

“It’s connections and connecting those who are giving money in different parts of the state together and how they can give more together but also learning about what are the best ways to give money with grants and resources into towns supporting citizens and helping grow thriving communities,” said Philanthropy WV President and CEO Paul Daugherty.

This year’s conference focused specifically on meaningful action during challenging times and the importance of collaboration.

Daugherty hopes attendees take three main practices and ideas back to their work.

“Best practice for philanthropy to invest in communities, improve and increase the number of monies being invested in partnerships with business and industry and the government and being able to move West Virginia forward on those issues, putting us into positive and energizing topics,” he explained.

Attendees from around the state participated in panels and discussions and toured examples of philanthropic work in the Morgantown area.

“It really builds a sense of pride. It really puts a better promotion out there as to what West Virginia is to improve itself and it’s really about local people investing in itself.”