Tucker County Reinvents STEM Education

The STEM Network Schools program, sponsored by the Education Alliance, is set to grant $1 million in funding to eight schools throughout the state.

Tucker County High School has been named as one of eight STEM Network Schools in West Virginia. fThe STEM Network Schools program provides resources including a $30,000 grant over three years to guide education innovation.

“In this day and age its really important for kids to have a real firm grasp of STEM and we have integrated the arts like a lot of other school programs have done into that as well and then what we did was as an extension of that we looked at including our eighth graders as a transition year for them,” said Superintendent of Tucker County Schools Dr. Eddie Campbell.

The STEM program has been integrated heavily into the career and technical education program at the high school and eighth graders have been invited to experience the curriculum firsthand.

“The idea is that they are getting to know the STEM program at the high school so that they know what they want to do when they get into high school. It helps them pick their programs they want to become involved in and prepares them to do well in those programs in the high school,” said STEM Teacher Cindy Joseph.

Tucker County Schools is in the first year or a three-year grant. Innovation grant funding has been cut by the state and the school system can’t further apply unless the funding becomes available again.

“We know that there’s a big market and there’s going to be a big market for jobs in the future in those types of areas and we want our kids to be prepared so if they choose to go on to post-secondary education that they are going to have a real firm background in those areas,” continued Dr. Campbell.

The West Virginia Network of STEM Schools prepares career-ready students. Tucker County has reinvented its mission to serve as a training ground and laboratory for the next generation of workers and citizens.