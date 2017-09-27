Marion County Community Considers Long-Term Recovery Committee

Residents of Marion, Wetzel, Marshall and Ohio counties are still recovering from the late July floods.

Wednesday, a group of community members and government officials met in Marion County to discuss the potential of a long-term recovery committee.

The meeting was organized in part by West Virginia VOAD, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

The group helps facilitate long-term disaster recovery with local groups in communities facing disaster.

"Recovery begins and ends in the community. So me a stranger, I'm not from here, so I shouldn't come in here and tell you how to do it. I'm not from Fairmont, I'm not from Marion County. So I think the communities, they feel responsible and they want to help their neighbors," said Bethany Bentley, WV VOAD Recovery Coordinator.

VOAD is helping organizations in Marion county work together, they're also in the other affected counties.