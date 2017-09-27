76th Annual Buckwheat Festival Underway in Preston County

The 76th annual Buckwheat Festival is officially underway in Preston County.

This year’s festival brings back all the crowd favorites and traditions including two parades, carnival rides, arts and crafts, livestock shows and of course the famous buckwheat cakes and sausage dinners.

“I’ve loved the festival. I grew up here,” said General Chairman Donna Thomas-Hart. “This is actually my second time doing the General Chairman. It’s just not one person it’s the fire department, it’s the volunteers, it’s the school it’s just everything together. It comes together and everybody works real well.”

Highlights of this year’s festival include Thursday’s Fireman’s Parade with over 100 units, Friday’s coronation of Queen Ceres the 76th and King Buckwheat and Saturday’s Farmer’s Day Parade featuring the West Virginia University Marching Band, who will also perform later in the afternoon.

“We try to spoof it up each year and have something a little different, but it’s just a tradition,” said Thomas-Hart.

The Buckwheat Festival will also hold a car show on Sunday afternoon.

“It is tradition. It’s a lot of family traditions,” continued Thomas-Hart. “The community is wonderful. They all come together to work at it. When we serve the buckwheat cakes and sausage that also is a fundraiser for youth groups to come in and make some extra money.”

For a full schedule of events for the 76th annual Buckwheat Festival, click here.