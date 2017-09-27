Hawthorn Suites Hosts Open House

Hotels are supposed to offer the comforts of home while you are far away from home.

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham does just that for many visitors to our area.

The hotel, located out at White Oaks, has been open for two years but said it is hoping to get reacquainted with the community. It hosted an open house on Wednesday.

Hawthorn Suites stays booked because it offers the amenities of long term stay to many who may be working here for months at a time.

"Well today is actually World Tourism Day and we are new to the community, almost two years, and we are basically just getting our name out there to the community again. Open house is basically just giving our guest a tour of the property," said Kevin Aldana, general manager.

Management said that a night at Hawthorn Suites costs around $125 a night.