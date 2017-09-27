Harrison County Sheriff's Department Presents Commission with Idea of Buying a Drone

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department presented commission with the idea of purchasing a drone on Wednesday.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department, along with other county administrators, would utilize the drone for various tasks.

The Sheriff's Department said that a drone with the features it needs, like 3D mapping and thermal detection, would cost around $34,000.

A smaller drone was quoted at costing $2,800 and has the capability of flying in schools in emergency situations.

"Well, just like everything else, it is a tool. It is a tool that could be utilized by law enforcement for different things such as fugitive apprehension, man hunts and search and rescue capabilities," said Sgt. Adam Titcheral.

The commission members plan to learn more about the features of a drone and its costs and revisit the discussion.