Final FSU Presidential Candidate Visits Campus

For the past two weeks, Fairmont State has welcomed five different presidential candidates to campus.

Wednesday, the final candidate, Mirta Martin, met with the campus community.

Martin is a former banking executive and university president of Fort Hays State University in Kansas.

She is an immigrant to the United States and is fluent in three languages.

She also holds a doctorate with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.

During one of her sessions Martin stressed fostering relationships between the university and the community and the value of education through in and out of the classroom experiences.

"I believe that we should strive to educate the whole person. That is to influence their thought processes with as much information as possible," Martin said.

Now that all five candidates have visited campus, the search committee will analyze each candidate and the Board of Governors is expected to elect the new president on October 19.