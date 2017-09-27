Toyota Investing $115 Million in WV Factory

UPDATE 9/26/17 (3:00 p.m.)

BUFFALO- Toyota announces it's first American-made hybrid car parts will be in West Virginia. The $115.3-million investment will bring the mountain state into the forefront of the automotive technology.

"Toyota says it won't be until 2020 that hybrid transaxles manufactured at this Toyota plant will actually be seen in cars out on the roadway, but it will ensure West Virginians job security for many years to come," Toyota President Leah Curry told 13 News.

Toyota plans to spend $115.3-million dollars to get it's Putnam County plant ready to build the hybrid version of a transmission, the first to be manufactured in the U.S.

"Also it brings in new technologies and skill-sets for our team members and our team members are continuing to be developed and trained for the different technologies that are going to be in the future," Curry added.

A task force of existing employees will head to Japan next month to learn about the technology, and how to get it up and running in West Virginia.

"We're just very proud of our team members. We want this to be reflective of West Virginia skills and abilities and the workforce that's here- how creative they are but also how technical they are and dedicated to producing high quality transmissions and engines," Curry explained.

While these are not new jobs, current workers have reason to be optimistic about their future.

"It's a very competitive world and I think if we're going to be successful we've got to reach out there and generating every job we can and those existing jobs are just important if not more so then those new," Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher told 13 News.

Governor Justice said the forward momentum is a sign the mountain state is inching it's way out of being 50th.

"We're going to make life better in West Virginia, we're going to bring opportunities to West Virginia, many opportunities, and we're just on the cusp of doing that," Governor Justice said.

Tuesday Toyota also announced $258.5-million in investments in other plants across the country. It includes $120,960,000 for engine capacity expansion in Kentucky, $17,050,000 for engine expansion in Missouri, $14,500,000 for hybrid transaxle housing casting in Tennessee and $106,000,000 for upgrades in Alabama.

