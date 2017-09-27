Road Bond Vote Faces Poll Worker Shortage Statewide

One-by-one people have been coming in to early vote on the West Virginia Road Bond Referendum. But now there may be a problem. The actual election day at precincts is Saturday, October 7 and many counties say they haven't signed up enough poll workers yet. However, there are incentives.

"And the nice thing about it is there is pay for it. Depending on what county you are in, it could pay anywhere from $100 to $200 and sometimes $300. You just have to check with your county clerk and see what they pay for their poll worker positions," said Steve Adams, with the Office of West Virginia Secretary of State.

By mid-afternoon Tuesday, Kanawha County, the most populous in the state, finally signed up enough poll workers, and is keeping a list of alternates in case some drop out.

"They need to work October 7, which is a Saturday. And from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m," said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County clerk.

By law, each precinct must have five workers on election day, or there could be delays in opening up the polls. Three is still time to sign up and get training. Just call the clerk's office in your county.

"The training is comprehensive, but minimal. It won't take up very much of your time. And it's a great way to give back to the state," said State Adams, Office of WV Secretary of State.

The road bond is for $1.6 billion, and backers said it will create over 40,000 new jobs in the Mountain State.

"Elections officials say the concern about a lack of poll workers should be an encouragement to people to vote early. And you can do so at any county clerk's office across West Virginia through October 4," said Mark Curtis, Chief Political Reporter.