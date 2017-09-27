Report: Louisville Coach Rick Pitino, AD Tom Jurich Out After Recruiting Scandal

LOUSIVILLE, KY (CBS Sports) - University of Louisville Basketball Coach, Rick Pitino, is no longer the Cardinals coach, according to ESPN.

Pitino, 65, was forced from his post after the latest scandal to rock U of L, writes CBS Sports. An FBI probe into fraud and bribery exposed a number of programs and assistant coaches working illegally to obtain the services of high school prospects in a conspiracy effort to steer those players to Adidas, plus certain financial advisers and entrepreneurs.

Louisville, which is under FBI investigation, is among the schools caught in the case that has quaked college basketball.

No one connected to Louisville has been publicly named or charge in the case, but this latest twist in the winter of Pitino's career has proved to be the one complication he could not wiggle out of.

Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, who stood by Pitino and championed him to stay on at U of L despite previous scandals, is also out. Jurich, 61, leaves the university after almost 20 years as Louisville's athletic director.