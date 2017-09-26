"This is Home": Soccer Teams Join Together to Support Local Coach

Usually during soccer matches, opposing teams where different colors.

That wasn't the case Tuesday night in Grafton. At least, during warm-ups.

Both the Bearcats and Preston Knights donned gold jerseys, showing support for Duvall Correia, a volunteer Rec league coach who was diagnosed with cancer last fall.

“I just feel like I’m not really deserving of this, because what I do is what I love to do," said Correia. "When you do something you love to do, the smiles on the kids faces and their joy, that’s my reward. This now, and what’s going on here, is just overwhelming. The love and the support these people have shown me just blows me away.”

Correia has lived in Taylor County since 1994. He's raised a family there, and coached soccer, his passion, for 5 years. He coached several current Bearcats, including his son Alec, a sophomore goalkeeper.

“Now coming back and seeing them, how much they have grown, it’s just overwhelming with pride and how proud of them I am,” said Correia.

Correia said his prognosis is “really good.” He's thankful for the doctors at the WVU Cancer Institute who have treated him, and for the support of several local schools, including Preston, Robert C. Byrd, Liberty and Bridgeport.

In total, nearly 250 "Play and Pray for Duvall" shirts have been sold. Duvall’s wife Malea now has another reason to be proud of her hometown.

“Tonight, we really realize what the true meaning of home is, and it’s Grafton," said Malea Correia. "I have to hand it to Preston County, too. Our neighboring county has really, really touched our hearts. So, we’re home. This is home.”