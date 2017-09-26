Morgantown City Council Discusses LGBT Rights

Tuesday evening Morgantown City Council held the committee of the whole meeting.
The road bond and amending a new city code in relation to LGBT rights were some of the topics on the agenda.
After a presentation by the West Virginia Division of Highways, audience members addressed the council, most of whom showed strong support for the consideration of the LGBT amendment.
Council will hold its next meeting next Tuesday.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.