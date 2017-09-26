UPDATE: Deputies Release Name of Man Killed in I-68 Motorcycle Accident

UPDATE (10/2/17 at 4 p.m.):

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 68 near the Sabraton exit.

Jeffrey Reynolds, 61, of Terra Alta, was killed in the accident.

UPDATE (9/27/17 11:38 p.m.):



The Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident at approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and into the median cable barrier at mile marker 3.5 on I-68 Eastbound, according to the sheriff's department. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

The identification of the Preston County driver is being withheld until the family has been notified, according to the sheriff's department.

Mon EMS and Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene of the accident. The sheriff's department will continue to investigate the accident.

ORIGINAL (9/26/17 7:28 p.m.):



One person is dead after a single vehicle accident Tuesday evening on the interstate.

According to Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on I-68 Eastbound near mile marker 3.

Deputies on scene said the motorcyclist struck the median.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department will handle the investigation.