1 Person Dead After Motorcycle Accident on I-68

One person is dead after a single vehicle accident on the interstate Tuesday evening.
According to Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m on I-68 Eastbound near mile marker 3.
Deputies on scene said the motorcyclist struck the median.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department will handle the investigation.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.