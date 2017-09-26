Local Church to Host Fall Fest

Although fall weather hasn't yet arrived, the fall season certainly has.

Trinity Assembly of God will hold its fall Harvest Festival this Saturday and Sunday.

The festival includes a number of activities for children including a juggling act and horseback riding.

Former Steeler Antwaan Randle El will speak and sign autographs.

"So it's just a way for us to give back to the community and provide a fun fall opportunity for people to get together. And Sunday, Antwaan Randle El, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be here and he's actually the main speaker at our main service that morning," said Amber Fancher, Harvest Festival coordinator.

The harvest festival is free and open to the public.