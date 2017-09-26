MFP Meet Outside Capito's Office

The Mountaineers for Progress have met outside Senator Shelley Moore Capito's office a number of times to send a message to Senator Capito.

But group representatives said they'd prefer an open forum for a larger number of constituents to speak with the senator in person.

"We've been asking for months to have a conversation with Senator Capito to have a town hall, to have people in the community ask her these questions and it's been difficult," said Sara Anderson, MFP president.

The senator's press secretary did issue a comment regarding the group's request for a town hall.

"There are many opportunities for West Virginians to engage with Senator Capito. She and her staff meet with state officials, constituents and advocacy groups, both in our DC office and across the state, regularly to understand their concerns and needs," said Kelley Moore, Capito's press secretary, in an email.

But the Mountaineers for Progress said small forums are not enough.

"In my mind she hasn't been very open and transparent. Certainly we have had smaller group conversation with her but that's really different than having an open town hall where any constituent who has that time can go and make those direct appeals," Anderson said.

Tuesday, most of those direct appeals involved the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill. Following the demonstration reports came in that the senate republicans would not vote on the bill this week.

The Mountaineers for Progress have also asked Senator David McKinley for a town hall meeting. We expect a statement from his office Wednesday.