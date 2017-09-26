Governor Justice Holds Town Fall Meeting at WVU

Governor Jim Justice (R) held a town hall meeting Monday at Erickson Alumni Center at West Virginia University to answer some questions about his road bond proposal.

Governor Justice encouraged everyone to get out to vote on October 7, and hopes the projected low number of voters will increase. He also had strong support from the university president, E. Gordon Gee, who agreed with Justice that infrastructure is critical for the growth of the state.

The governor thought it important to speak in Morgantown, an area that has been thriving.

"Everyone knows that WVU is an incredible economic engine for our state. Gordon Gee, what a president, what a man. This area is doing so many things right, but as we have our growth, we need our roads. We need our roads so badly, it's unbelievable," Governor Justice said.

