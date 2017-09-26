Former NBA Player Speaks To Gilmer County High School

Students at Gilmer County High School had the chance to meet a former pro basketball player Tuesday morning.

Archie Talley is a former player for the New York Knicks and a former members of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Talley was also a basketball player at Salem College in the 1980s.

Talley was speaking to students to encourage them to use their gifts and situation to help build their future.

"They have things now that make them rich that money can't buy, and that's things like their health, education, their family and their higher power, and that's just four things, but they have other things that make them rich, and they really got it today," said Talley.

Talley also showed off some of his skills to entertain the kids and help get his message across.