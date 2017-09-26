Early Voting Begins for West Virginia Amendment 1

Early voting began Friday, September 22 and will last through Wednesday, October 4 for the West Virginia Amendment 1, the Bonds for Roads and Bridges Measure.

Amendment 1 would authorize the state to issue and sell up to $1.6 billion in state bonds to fund highway, road and bridge construction and improvements.

Over a four-year period funds will be allocated each year for improvements and construction and would be used to qualify the state for matching federal funds.

“We have an opportunity to repair our bridges, fix our roads, and really develop a first-class infrastructure throughout the state and this occurs with virtually with no new taxes or fees whatsoever,” said Chris Hamilton of the Business & Industry Council.

West Virginians have already experienced an increase in DMV fees, a recalculation of the wholesale tax on gasoline and an increase in vehicle purchase taxes since July 1 of this year. This increase will not disappear if the bond is defeated.

Randolph County Commission President Michael Taylor said the funds are already being collected.

“It will not increase your taxes because the funding mechanism, to pay off the road bonds, has already been put in place by the last legislative session. So, it's not like if the road bond passes then they have to go find the mechanism to pay the bonds that is already in place with the increase in DMV fees, the increase in the gasoline tax and so forth,” said Taylor.

Voters of West Virginia voted on five bond amendments, totaling more than $6 billion, between 1990 and 2016. One of the bonds was defeated; the other four were approved.

Each county in the state will have funds allocated based on the need of that particular county.

“It's important to look at those counties within a cluster because not all counties are going to have a major highway going through but practically every county is adjacent to a county that will have a major highway that goes through. All 55 counties will have road work done as a result of this bond amendment,” continued Hamilton.

The official vote will take place on Saturday, October 7 but early voting has already brought nearly 7,000 voters to the polls. For more information on polling locations and Road Bond specifics, visit the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office website.