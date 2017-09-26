Gilmer County FFA Team Heading to National Competition

A local high school FFA will be sending some of its members to a national competition next year.

The Gilmer County FFA Land Judging Team qualified in the state competition to go to the national competition in Oklahoma.

They follow other teams from Gilmer County that traveled there in recent years.

The competition requires students to assess and judge the quality of an area of land.

Students said it's a challenge they look forward to.

"It's kind of nerve-wracking to know that you have 49 other states, five teams probably from each state to go and compete against, but it's and experience I'm looking forward to," said team member Ashlee White.

The competition is set for April 2018.