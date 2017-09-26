Gilmer County Student Learns from Study Abroad Program

A Gilmer County High School student was getting some international perspective on her education this summer.

Allie Garrett spent three weeks in Finland as part of a program through the Lions Club.

Garret spent time living with a Finnish family, and staying in a camp above the Arctic Circle with students from countries around the world.

She said she learned a lot about cultures and traditions in other countries.

"Everyone from the camp, from my host family, they wanted me to really experience what life was like in Finland. I got to learn about all these different cultures because at the camp everyone was from different places all over the world," said Garrett.

She also spent time in nearby Estonia with her host family while visiting Finland.