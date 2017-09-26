Buckhannon Police Arrest Man With THC Dabs, Vapor Pens and Sucke - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Buckhannon Police Arrest Man With THC Dabs, Vapor Pens and Suckers

BUCKHANNON -

A Buckhannon man was arrested Tuesday after police said he was found in possession of THC.

Robert Brecke, 49, allegedly had five THC dabs, 10 THC vapor pens, and 12 THC suckers in his vehicle, according to the Buckhannon Police Department.

Brecke was pulled over because his taillight was not working, police said. 

He admitted to police that he was going to sell the items containing THC to make money, according to court documents.

Brecke is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

