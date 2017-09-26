Esa Ahmad Ineligible for Half of WVU Season

WVU forward Esa Ahmad is ineligible for the first half of the 2017-18 season. (PHOTO: Geoff Coyle)

The West Virginia men’s basketball team will open the season without one of its top starters as it was announced today that Esa Ahmad will not be eligible for the first half of the year.

WVU issued a release with the news Tuesday afternoon, stating:

“West Virginia University basketball forward Esa Ahmad did not meet NCAA eligibility requirements and is not eligible for game competition for the first half of the 2017-18 regular season.”

The release does not give a specific date for Ahmad’s return, though halfway through a 32-game schedule would bring him back into the fold following a Jan. 6 meeting with Oklahoma and prior to a home game against Baylor on Jan. 9.

Ahmad is entering his junior season for the Mountaineers after playing in 34 games a year ago, averaging 11.3 points (second on team) and 4.3 rebounds (third on team) per game.

West Virginia opens its season in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany on Nov. 10, taking on Texas A&M as part of the Armed Forces Classic.