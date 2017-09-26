Clarksburg Water Board Wins Statewide Award

The Clarksburg Water Treatment Plant has received state wide recognition for producing the "Best Tasting Tap Water" in West Virginia.

Water quality for the test was based on appearance, odor, flavor, mouth feel, after taste and overall impression.

As the state winner, the water board will be entered to compete in the Great American Water Taste Test held in Washington D.C.

"I just think it gives people peace of mind because we do such a good job as team trying to focus on providing great quality water at an affordable rate," said Jonathon Calvert, Clarksburg Water Board President.

At the board's meeting Tuesday afternoon, the City of Stonewood alerted the board that they have decided to keep and maintain their own water system.