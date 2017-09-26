Diabetes Walk Coming to Bridgeport

Webster Insurance's goal is to create more community events in Bridgeport.



Employee Joyce Hickman decided she would organize the area's the first ever Diabetes Walk.

Hickman has diabetes, and said she wants to bring more attention and support to the condition.

"I wanted to do something, and I haven't found a walk anywhere in West Virginia. And there aren't too many fundraisers or any information out there for diabetes so I researched it and found out there were no walks so I said we would start a walk and see what happens," Hickman said.

The event will be Saturday, September 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex. Participants can register at the event.