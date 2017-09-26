2016 Pruntytown Escapee Receives Prison Sentence, Search Continu - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

2016 Pruntytown Escapee Receives Prison Sentence, Search Continues for Recent Escapee

Posted: Updated:
By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
Michael Campbell Michael Campbell

A man out of Kanawha County who escaped while serving time at Pruntytown Correctional Center in 2016 was sentenced to prison Monday.

Michael Beavis was sentenced to four years in a state penitentiary for escaping from Pruntytown in November 2016, according to Taylor County Prosecuting Attorney John Bord.

Beavis was found in Fairmont within approximately 24 hours of his escape.

Michael Campbell, who escaped from the facility last week, has still not been found.  Authorities said he was last seen in Taylor County.

Anyone with information concerning Campbell's whereabouts is asked to call the facility at 304-265-6111.

