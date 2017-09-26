New Traffic Lights Coming to Route 131

A busy and growing intersection will soon be more safe.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said three new signals are being installed on along Route 131, near the Saltwell exit off of I-79.

Project Construction Engineer Jason Nelson said the traffic signals are necessary because of the increased traffic from new White Oaks access. The other signals are near the I-79 interchanges.

The traffic signals are to be running by October 17.

The project will cost roughly $375,000.