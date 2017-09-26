West Virginians Travel to Washington, D.C to Advocate for Affordable Care Act

Residents from Clarksburg, Morgantown and Parkersburg, who are apart of the West Virginia Alliance for Health Care Security group, traveled together to visit U.S Senator Shelley Moore Capitol's office in Washington on Tuesday, September 26.

Protesters made signs against the repeal of Obamacare, that urge Capito to vote against its repeal and replacement.

In July, Capito voted for a version of healthcare reform called the "skinny repeal,' not the version that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.

Protesters said the Graham-Cassidy Bill, which was dropped Tuesday afternoon, would have been worse.

"Unlike previous repeal bills, there is no money set aside for opioid treatment. It will end the Medicaid expansion causing 180,000 West Virginians to be thrown from their health care," said Brad Heflin, organizer.

Heflin said the main mission of their group's protest is to urge Capito to fix the Affordable Care Act, not replace it.