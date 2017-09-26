Clarksburg Man Arrested at Bridgeport Motel on Drug Charges

A Clarksburg man was arrested Friday at a Bridgeport motel on drug charges.

Kevin Cayemitte, 28, was arrested at the Super 8 motel after a staff member found a methamphetamine pipe outside of a room. The Bridgeport Police Department said the employee reported seeing individuals staying at the motel make frequent trips to different vehicles and smoking out of a pipe.

Cayemitte had heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, $1,720 in cash, and digital scales, police said. He is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Police said Cayemitte was wanted out of Monongalia County on a capias warrant for a probation violation, as well.