West Virginia Updates Hunting, Fishing Online Map

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia wildlife officials say an online interactive map with information about hunting and fishing around the state has been updated.

Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel says the map at www.wvdnr.gov can be useful for hikers and boaters as well.

Instructions are on the division's website at mapwv.gov/huntfish/ where the division says hunters can find the location of license agents, check stations, public shooting ranges, wildlife management areas, Class Q hunter access roads and hiking trails.

A search option lets users focus on one county, wildlife management area, state forest or area surrounding a city or state park.

It can also show fishing and boating access sites, trout-stocked streams, public fishing lakes and float trips.

